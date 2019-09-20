Forecast First 9/20/19

WCIA.com
Hot Friday Then Cooler Over The Weekend w/Rain #cILwxA few showers/storms for spots north of I-74 Friday morning, but mainly a dry forecast for most with the summer-like warmth/humidity sticking around. We'll see a dip in temps but a increase in rain chances this weekend and into next work week. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, September 20, 2019
