Live Now
Face to Face: Investigators talk interrogating Brendt Christensen, finding his car

Forecast First 9/20/19

News
Posted: / Updated:
Hot Friday Then Cooler Over The Weekend w/Rain #cILwx

A few showers/storms for spots north of I-74 Friday morning, but mainly a dry forecast for most with the summer-like warmth/humidity sticking around. We'll see a dip in temps but a increase in rain chances this weekend and into next work week. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, September 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.