Forecast First 10/9/19

Rainy Then A Colder & Quieter Weekend #cILwx

The nice weather theme continues today as sunshine and 70s hang around. Rain chances start up during the afternoon on Thursday and will move out with a front by late Friday night bringing a blast of colder air for the weekend. We have the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

