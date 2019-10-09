Forecast First 10/9/19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A traveling art exhibit is showcasing work from Syrian refugees from the Zaa'tari Refugee Camp in Jordan. Scheduled during the Stamps of Hope exhibit is a gallery talk followed by a tour and reception featuring Middle Eastern cuisine.

Rihab Sawah, LLCC assistant professor of physics and organizer of the exhibit, will present the gallery talk. “The art celebrates the hope of a war-torn people who have left their home to try to create a better life for themselves and their families. This community of artists is struggling to make a living in a country where they have no security or citizenship,” she explains.