Forecast First 10/7/19

News
Posted: / Updated:
Dry Early Week, Then Storms Followed by A Colder Dose of Air #cILwx

A sunny and seasonal start to the work week with some cool mornings and nice afternoons ahead. After quite the warm up during the late work week, expect a significantly colder air mass to arrive into the weekend. Details on that plus rain chances right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, October 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.