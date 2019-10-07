Forecast First 10/7/19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities want help identifying a suspected thief. A man stole a diamond necklace, worth $9,000, from Macy's at Market Place Mall, about 2 pm, September 27. The suspect asked to see the item and fled the store when the employee handed it to him.

He's described as male, light-skinned black, 5'9", 175 lbs. He was wearing a black hat, gray with white-zip up sweatshirt and jeans. It's believed he left the area in a gray Honda CRV.