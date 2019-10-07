Forecast First 10/7/19

WCIA.com
Dry Early Week, Then Storms Followed by A Colder Dose of Air #cILwxA sunny and seasonal start to the work week with some cool mornings and nice afternoons ahead. After quite the warm up during the late work week, expect a significantly colder air mass to arrive into the weekend. Details on that plus rain chances right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, October 7, 2019
