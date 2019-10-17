Forecast First 10/17/19

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) -- Deer experts shed light on why deer mating season can be so dangerous for drivers.

Pam Leiter, an assistant director with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, said in the fall, more drivers are out closer to dawn and dusk because the days are shorter and deer are more active because of mating season. Leiter said whenever it’s possible, drivers should turn on their high beams.