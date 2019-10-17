Forecast First 10/17/19

Warming Into The Weekend, Rainy Monday #cILwx

Still quite chilly today, but at least sunshine returns as winds weaken. Temperatures will steadily climb into the weekend, where the could be small rain chances for the Illinois Homecoming game. Catch all the info on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

