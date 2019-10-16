Forecast First 10/16/19

WCIA.com
Chilly End To Workweek, Then Warmer w/Rain Returning #cILwxColder air and blustery winds will be the weather headline for today, with wind chills by the early afternoon still holding on to the lower 40s. We'll see a warmup and possibly some rain heading into weekend. Get the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Colder air and blustery winds will be the weather headline for today, with wind chills by the early afternoon still holding on to the lower 40s. We'll see a warmup and possibly some rain heading into weekend. Get the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER