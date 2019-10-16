Breaking News
Woman dead after police search lake for car

Forecast First 10/16/19

News
Posted: / Updated:
Chilly End To Workweek, Then Warmer w/Rain Returning #cILwx

Colder air and blustery winds will be the weather headline for today, with wind chills by the early afternoon still holding on to the lower 40s. We'll see a warmup and possibly some rain heading into weekend. Get the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.