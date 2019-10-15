Forecast First 10/15/19

Mid-Week Cool Down, Then Warming Up w/Rain This Weekend #cILwx

Mainly light rain is expected to move through with today's front. Once the front tracks eastward, expect winds to pick up even more and make for a chilly and blustery Wednesday. Catch the details on that plus more on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

