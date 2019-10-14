Forecast First 10/14/19

Mainly Dry, Back & Forth Temps #cILwx

It's going to be a chilly start to the work week, but a sunny one too. Eventually clouds return with small rain chances for Tuesday and another push of cooler air. After that though, we'll see a warming trend into the weekend. Join us this morning on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon for details #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, October 14, 2019

