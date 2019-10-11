Forecast First 10/11/19

News
Posted: / Updated:
Colder Stretch Ahead, Some Rain Too #cILwx

Grab the rain jacket for this morning, but you'll need heavier coat for this afternoon and evening as the cold front races through today. Winds chills will be an issue also, with numbers as cold as the mid/upper 20s early Saturday morning. Mainly colder over the next week with some rain around again. Catch the details on WCIA 3 News with @Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, October 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.