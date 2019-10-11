Forecast First 10/11/19

WCIA.com
Colder Stretch Ahead, Some Rain Too #cILwxGrab the rain jacket for this morning, but you'll need heavier coat for this afternoon and evening as the cold front races through today. Winds chills will be an issue also, with numbers as cold as the mid/upper 20s early Saturday morning. Mainly colder over the next week with some rain around again. Catch the details on WCIA 3 News with @Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, October 11, 2019
