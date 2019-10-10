Forecast First 10/10/19

WCIA.com
Colder Weekend, Gradually Warming Up #cILwxMake sure to have the rain gear before you leave home this morning with rain chances picking up by the afternoon. Those will linger through tonight and Friday as a powerful cold front blasts across the region. It may be a colder weekend, but the overall theme later this month is a warm up. Catch the latest on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Thursday, October 10, 2019
