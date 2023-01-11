PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new crime-fighting tool is on the way to Ford County, but not one that you may think. This one will have four legs and a tail.

Chad Johnson, the Ford County Sheriff, is establishing a K9 program.

He said the dog will help alleviate drug use. He knows it’s a problem that won’t go away overnight.

Johnson said Ford County has never had a K9 program before. He used to be a K9 officer in Paxton and knows how beneficial they can be in detecting drugs.

He said the handler coming in to fill the role has experience from another station. Johnson’s glad the K9 and its owner can stick together and continue helping people who need it.

“I’ve seen people that I knew before they started using illegal drugs and seen what it does to them and how it wrecks their life and family and everything,” Johnson said. “I just want to do what I can to assist in changing that.”

He said the dog is coming from Poland. The dog and handler trained in Michigan, the same place Johnson went for his classes.

Johnson is finishing up logistics and planning now, and the program will start as soon as he wraps up his final plans.