FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ford County, health department officials reported Monday.

The newest cases are a man in his 80s and three women — one in her 20s, one in her 50’s and one her in 60s. The mortality rate for the county remains at one COVID-19 related death.

So far, Ford County Public Health Department officials report 27 cumulative cases of coronavirus in the county.