Ford County marks first confirmed COVID-19 case

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man in a Ford County hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the county’s first confirmed case, officials announced Monday.

Ford Couty Public Health officials said the man remains hospitalized; in the meantime, they’re investigating any other people with which he made contact recently.

The man is in his 70s.

With this confirmed case, FCPHD said it’s encouraging all residents to continue to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Gov. Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order through April 7, 2020. FCPHD also encourages employers to have employees work from home, if possible, and employees that work with others be mindful of social distancing and frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces.



“We ask that if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home and self-isolate. By doing this, you help protect others from unnecessary exposure,” stated Lana Sample, Public Health Administrator.