Ford County Health Department asks for help collecting dead birds for West Nile virus surveillance program

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Ford County Health Department said they are collecting dead birds for their West Nile virus surveillance program.

In a news release, officials said they started collecting the birds on May 1. They will continue to collect them through October 15.

The health department is asking for the public’s help in collecting the birds. There are some guidelines for what birds are donated. Those guidelines include:

The carcass must be in good condition.

It should not be dead for more than 48 hours prior to collection.

There should be no signs of advanced decomposition.

Should not show signs that it died of causes other than disease.

Birds with injuries like wounds or missing parts should not be submitted.

Acceptable species: Crows, blue jays, grackles, starlings, robins, cardinals, sparrows, finches, hawks and owls.

Not acceptable species: Pigeons, ducks, geese, chickens and other large birds/endangered species.

Birds that are being submitted for testing should be double-bagged and put into the freezer to preserve for shipping. They should then be taken to the Ford County Public Health Department office at 235 North Taft Street in Paxton.

For more information on the collection, call the health department at (217) 379-9281.