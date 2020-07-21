Ford County adds new COVID-19 case

News
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ford County Public Health Department officials are(FCPHD) is announcing one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is a female in her 70’s. Ford County has a total of 43 cases. Of those, 33 are confirmed cases and 10 are probable cases. There has been one COVID-19 related death.


Public health officials continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Both confirmed and probable cases are treated the same with regards to isolation and contact tracing.

