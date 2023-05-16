FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department announced it is collecting dead birds for testing from May 1-Oct. 15, and they need the public’s assistance with the project.

The public health department said collecting and testing dead birds are important components of the West Nile virus surveillance program. However, before anyone submits a dead bird to the public health department, they advise the public to follow specific criteria.

Officials said the bird must be dead, but the carcass should be in good condition. Birds should be dead no more than about 48 hours prior to collection and should not show signs of advanced decomposition, including maggots, strong odor, or dried or deflated eyes.

The health department advises that each bird should show no sign it died of causes other than disease. They said birds with obvious injuries like wounds or missing parts should not be submitted for testing. Likewise, they said crushed carcasses and birds found along roadways are not acceptable.

Acceptable birds allowed for testing include crows, blue jays, grackles, starlings, robins, cardinals, sparrows, finches, hawks, and owls, officials reported. They said birds that will not be accepted include pigeons, ducks, geese, chickens, other large birds, and endangered species.

Anyone can identify the various birds that can be accepted by visiting the IDPH website.

Health officials said residents who find dead birds should double bag them in plastic sealed bags and then take them to the Ford County Public Health Department office located on N. Taft Street in Paxton.

More information about the dead bird collection is found by contacting the Ford County Public Health Department at 217-379-9281.

Last month, the Iroquois County Public Health Department announced that they began asking the public for help with collecting any dead birds found in the county between May 1 and October 15.

Health officials are specifically looking for crows, blue jays, finches, sparrows, and robins. However, they said blackbirds, bluebirds, catbirds, cardinals, chickadees, starlings, purple martins, and others are also acceptable for West Nile testing.