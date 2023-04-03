CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A fortune 500 company is giving college students an opportunity to afford school and achieve their goals at the same time.

Ford announced a $1,000,000 scholarship for students pursuing careers in the automotive industry. Parkland College is one of fifteen Illinois schools where students can use scholarship money from Ford to enhance their trade skills. Program Director David Charney said this money not only furthers their education, but it also lessens the burden on other expenses they may have.

“Having resources in place that they can help pay for school, transportation, food, apartments, to help earn that degree, that’s huge. Five thousand dollars is a big chunk of money,” Charney said. “College is expensive. And folks that don’t have the resources to help pay for school, this is going to be huge for them.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Codie Engelke knows firsthand what this opportunity means. His love for working on cars brought him back to school after graduating almost ten years ago.

“It brings me back to peace. I just like working on cars. I can focus on that. I don’t have to worry about anything around me. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed ever since discovering the Ford Mustang,” Engleke said.

In fact, Engelke was a recipient of a Ford scholarship last year that helped cover school, work and other bills. He graduates this year and says applying for the scholarship again brings him one step closer to a job as a senior master tech. He thinks others should do the same.

“We’ll have a leg up because we’re already here for Ford. And it’s just going to help in the long run. Less money you have to come up with, the less you have to worry about other than just being able to focus on school,” Engelke said.Ford officials said there’s no limit to how many students can apply but only 50 students will get five thousand dollars. Those looking to apply can click the link.