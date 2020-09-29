For the second time, Gov. office staffer tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A member of Gov. JB Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time that’s happened in that office.

The last occurrence was in May.

The staff member tested positive on Monday after showing symptoms consistent with the virus. The person, who was not named in a press release from the Governor’s office, had attended multiple events with the governor last week, including ones in Chicago, Marion and Marseilles.

The staffer has been interviewed and a contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified. Event organizers at each impacted event have also been contacted and made aware of the staff member’s positive results, although the staff member and governor were both wearing masks for the duration of the events.

According to a news release, the governor and all close contacts will self-isolate for 14 days. In addition, all staff who currently report to the office are being tested and must test negative before reporting back to the office. Yesterday, all samples that were ran to test for COVID-19 came back negative.

The office undergoes a weekly deep cleaning and an additional deep cleaning was conducted Monday night.

The governor will continue to hold regular COVID-19 press briefings which are live-streamed at illinois.gov/LiveVideo as well as on Facebook and Twitter.