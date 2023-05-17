DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Mothers in Danville haven’t been able to give birth in their own community since October.

“It’s a team effort to deliver a baby. Until you have all those parts and pieces, it’s not really a good idea to do something that you can’t do,” OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center President Ned Hill said Tuesday.

OSF Healthcare plans to re-open its Danville birthing center in September. By the time that happens, nearly a year will have passed since it shut down.

Hill says the deciding factor was losing all of their providers in a short period of time – part of a staffing shortage hospitals are facing across the country.

“Our staff within the hospital is certainly very excited to get back to business in OB,” Hill said.

A lack of providers forced OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville to discontinue labor and delivery services in October. But as the Danville hospital works to open that unit again, Urbana’s unit is set to close.

“We never intended to be a long term closure for the Danville market. There’s a lot of mothers with babies being born in this community ever year,” Hill said.

Since last fall, Hill says they’ve done everything they can to connect expectant mothers with other providers and transportation options. But the nearest alternative in that network – OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center – is 30 miles away.

“It’s still a challenge because babies come whenever they’re ready to come,” Hill said. “We had to take care of a few mothers in the emergency department to stabilize and transfer and so-forth.”

“Do we have the staff? Do we have the facilities? We have the beds, we have the equipment, supplies, medications – but no one to actually do the delivery. You can’t have a unit without the doctor,” Hill said.

OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana plans to close its own labor and delivery unit to help fill what President J.T. Barnhart called a “huge need” in Danville – part of an evaluation across OSF Healthcare’s 15 hospitals to determine the best use of resources.

“The goal is those patients that want to stay within OSF would have Danville or Bloomington as an option within the OSF ministry,” Barnhart said Tuesday.

Neither he nor Hill are concerned about capacity. Barnhart says Heart of Mary has 25 labor and delivery beds, and that there is an excess of 40 beds across Champaign-Urbana. When asked whether Urbana’s unit will be closed permanently, he said time will tell.

“But I would say that things are always changing in healthcare and we’ll have to see where it goes,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart says Urbana staff members will have priority in the positions opening up at Sacred Heart. Over in Danville, Hill says while staffing remains a concern, it shouldn’t get in the way of his goal to open by September.

Before Danville’s birthing center closed, both OSF and Carle providers worked in the unit. Right now, Carle says they’re prepared to absorb the volume of deliveries happening at Heart of Mary just down the street in Urbana. They have 23 total beds, with anywhere between two to 12 occupied at a time.

“We, of course, stand ready to care for any patient that crosses our threshold, whether they have established care with a current provider or not. That’s part of the care that we provide is meeting the needs of those patients,” Women’s and Children’s Services Vice President Kayla Banks said Tuesday.

Banks says Carle also has the only level three perinatal center in the region, meaning they can take care of the “sickest mothers and babies” in the same facility.