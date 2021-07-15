For a fee, the City of Champaign will plant a tree in your neighborhood

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you live in Champaign, you can get the city to plant a tree in your neighborhood.

It’s called the “Share-the-Cost” program.

Crews will plant shade trees on the public right-of-way for $135.

City employees will then take care of the mulching and watering.

“There’s just a lot of room in town where there haven’t been trees historically where there’s space to do so and it’s just a way for residents that at a reasonable cost to add trees where there wasn’t one before,” said Andrew Lamoreux, the city’s forestry supervisor.

Planting takes place during the fall and spring.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story