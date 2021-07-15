For a fee, the City of Champaign will plant a tree in your neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you live in Champaign, you can get the city to plant a tree in your neighborhood.
It’s called the “Share-the-Cost” program.
Crews will plant shade trees on the public right-of-way for $135.
City employees will then take care of the mulching and watering.
“There’s just a lot of room in town where there haven’t been trees historically where there’s space to do so and it’s just a way for residents that at a reasonable cost to add trees where there wasn’t one before,” said Andrew Lamoreux, the city’s forestry supervisor.
Planting takes place during the fall and spring.
