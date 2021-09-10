Football games canceled due to Lanphier students tested positive for COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Four out of five Lanphier High School students who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are on the football team, causing the school to cancel its football game with Normal U-High this Friday and Jacksonville High School next week.

Officials said the decision was made in collaboration with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. The cases were detected through SHIELD surveillance testing. All five students were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Other members of the football team who are vaccinated can continue to attend school, according to officials. The Lanphier football coaches will decide how they will proceed with practices based on the number of unaffected athletes.