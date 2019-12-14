Foodmobile stops at school

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois’ Foodmobile made a stop at South View Elementary School.

A Foodmobile is a mobile food pantry, in which free food & grocery product is distributed to low-income individuals, families and seniors living in the designated county.

This distribution is open to all qualifying county residents.

No personal identification of any kind is asked for. If you want to participate, you must self-attest to meeting the income guidelines by signature at the giveaway.

Household Size Monthly Income

1……………………………………………$1,926

2……………………………………………$2,607

3……………………………………………$3,289

4……………………………………………$3,970

5……………………………………………$4,652

6……………………………………………$5,333

7……………………………………………$6,015

8……………………………………………$6,696

For each additional household member over 8, add $682

If you are unable to attend due to a disabling condition, you can send someone yo pick up your food on your behalf. This person must

know your name, address, and number of household members.

This Foodmobile distribution will occur rain or shine!

