Foodmobile brings food to community

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is hitting the streets in their Foodmobile.

This mobile food pantry gives low-income families and individuals access to free food and grocery products. Foodbank officials say the distribution is open to all qualifying county residents.

Officials say they do not ask for person identification, but you must self-attest to meeting income guidelines by signature.

HOUSEHOLD SIZE MONTHLY INCOME 1 $1,926 2 $2,607 3 $3,289 4 $3,970 5 $4,652 6 $5,333 7 $6,015 8 $6,696

*For each additional household member over 8, add $682

The Foodmobile will make a stop in Clinton on February 15. It will be at the Clinton American Legion from 10-11:30 a.m. If you are unable to attend because of a disabling condition, officials say you can send someone to pick up your food. This person must know your name, address and number of household members.

For a list of more Foodmobile stops, click here.