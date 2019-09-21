Food mobile aims to reduce hunger

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A free truckload of food has been distributed at South View Upper Elementary School.

All Vermilion County residents who met the income eligibility criteria were welcome to participate.

A single person can receive up to $1,926 a month. A couple can get $2,607 a month and still qualify for the free food. A family of four can have a maximum monthly income up to $3,970. And a family of five can receive up to $4,652. And a family of six can receive up to $5,333 a month.

“We expect that we’re going to serve about 150 families today, and well over 400 people will be served. So, we’re bringing food to people who really need it. 1/8 people in the region are hungry, and 1/6 of those are kids. We want to make sure that as much food gets out to them as we can.” says Wendy Harris, a volunteer who served as the Food Mobile Captain.

Data released by Feeding America show 14-percent of the people in eastern Illinois are considered food insecure, meaning they sometimes lack access to food.

The report also says nearly 20-percent of children are food insecure.

“The group today is a variety of volunteers, we try to bring some people in as volunteers, but many of the people here today are associated with the school system. That’s why they’ve come to join us today, and a lot of them are also just community volunteers,” Harris says.

