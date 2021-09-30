Foodbank providing healthier options

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Eastern Illinois Foodbank is providing healthier options to families in need.

Volunteers like Sophia Libman are truly living up to the Foodbank’s goal, that it’s about more than food, it’s about the future. “I think the best part altogether is probably interacting with the clients, and just seeing how grateful they are. I’m also grateful. It’s always just a mutual feeling,” Sophia Libman, an Academy High School Sophomore said.

September is Hunger Action Month, and WCIA’s parent company Nexstar Media Group, and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank are teaming up to raise awareness. The Foodbank has clear goals to help more families in need, and people like Sophia say it’s all within reach, and everyone can help.

More families are reaching out to the Foodbank for help. Volunteers like Sophia said her service started as a school project, but when it ended, she decided to keep going.

“My school put on a fundraiser for Eastern Illinois Foodbank, and that’s when I started to learn more about their mission, and once I learned more I pursued a summer internship with them, and it was a really great experience, and I could see the whole community really coming together,” Sophia said.

As more families ask for help, they’re now able to choose more foods that align with their culture, also picking more nutritious options to keep their families healthy. As many families are still reeling from the pandemic, Foodbank leaders are reminding everyday people it’ll take our neighbors in need longer to recover than others. That’s something Sophia has witnessed firsthand.

The Foodbank recently secured a grant to provide more nutritious options to our neighbors in need. So, for every dollar you donate, they’re able to secure more fresh fruits and vegetables at a larger quantity.

To get involved and help make an impact, you can click here.