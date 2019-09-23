Foodbank launches rescue program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Foodbank will officially launch its food rescue program after a kick-off event on Wednesday.

The foodbank recently received a $51,000 Middle Mile grant from the Walmart Foundation to effectively transport unused food from local food donors to partner agencies, such as food pantries and soup kitchen. The grant will also help launch the rescue program.

Donated food will be picked up by volunteers and delivered to local agencies that will use it to feed residents.

According to the Central Illinois Foodbank, nearly 100,000 individuals are facing hunger in central and southern Illinois.

Kick-off Event

September 25 5-7pm

Café Moxo

411 E Adams St

Springfield, Il