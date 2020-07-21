Foodbank hosts drive-thru distribution

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is helping to fight food insecurity in Central Illinois.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru distribution for families in need.

150 households took part. The food was handed out in just hours .

One director we spoke to explains why it’s so important to families.

“We’ve heard from people throughout… For example, I was at a distribution a couple of weeks ago where a woman literally said ‘my refrigerator just has milk in it so I am so happy to be here to be able to get this food,'” says Executive Director Molly Delaney.

The next foodbank is set for August 1. It will be in Georgetown.