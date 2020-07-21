Foodbank hosts drive-thru distribution

News
Posted: / Updated:
eastern illinois foodbank_1523642566090.jpg.jpg

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is helping to fight food insecurity in Central Illinois.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru distribution for families in need.

150 households took part. The food was handed out in just hours.

One director we spoke to explains why it’s so important to families.

“We’ve heard from people throughout… For example, I was at a distribution a couple of weeks ago where a woman literally said ‘my refrigerator just has milk in it so I am so happy to be here to be able to get this food,'” says Executive Director Molly Delaney.

The next foodbank is set for August 1. It will be in Georgetown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fill out my online form.