Foodbank gets $5,000 grant

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization known for its support of non-profit groups is putting its money where its mouth is. The Darden Foundation gave a $5,000 grant to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The funds will help alleviate hunger in an 18-county service area.

President & CEO of EIF Jim Hires says, “We are very grateful to Darden Foundation for this grant. The funds will help us continue to serve more than 58,000 people each month who are struggling with food insecurity in eastern Illinois.”

Since 1995, the Darden Foundation has awarded more than $90 million in grants to non-profit organizations such as Feeding America, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and the American Red Cross.