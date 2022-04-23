DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people showed up at Decatur’s Fairview park to get some grub for lunch.

The united way of Decatur and mid-Illinois held its second food truck frenzy today. People waited in lines for at least thirty minutes to get some lunch from local food trucks. Food Truck Frenzy isn’t just a way to support food trucks it helps the organization out too.

United Way of Decatur and Mi-Illinois Marketing Director Ryan Huffer”This is going to benefit a lot of our programs and some of the programs we invest in as well. We have our Dolly Parton imagination library and our 2-1-1 information referral network.”

There were more than just food trucks to enjoy. The Scoville zoo had some of their animals out and about for everyone to see.