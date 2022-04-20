DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois (UWDMI) will host its second Food Truck Frenzy on Saturday at Fairview Park.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials said a variety of food trucks from central Illinois will be spread out in parking lots around the main park pavilion. The day also will include some other family-friendly activities. All food trucks will be open to the public. No tickets will be required to attend or for the food trucks.

Trucks that will be in attendance:

– Allen’s Concessions Grub Truck

– Diggity Dawgs

– Kona Ice of Decatur

– Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

– Highway Heartburn

– Pig Out Concessions

– Truckin Good Food LLC

According to officials, this event is presented by First Mid Bank & Trust and is a fundraiser for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. For more information, click here.