DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois (UWDMI) will host its second Food Truck Frenzy on Saturday at Fairview Park.
It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials said a variety of food trucks from central Illinois will be spread out in parking lots around the main park pavilion. The day also will include some other family-friendly activities. All food trucks will be open to the public. No tickets will be required to attend or for the food trucks.
Trucks that will be in attendance:
– Allen’s Concessions Grub Truck
– Diggity Dawgs
– Kona Ice of Decatur
– Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
– Highway Heartburn
– Pig Out Concessions
– Truckin Good Food LLC
According to officials, this event is presented by First Mid Bank & Trust and is a fundraiser for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. For more information, click here.