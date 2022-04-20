DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Salvation Army Food Pantry in Decatur is returning to its pre-pandemic setting.

Before the pandemic, the food pantry was set up in more of a store or market style. People could choose what they wanted and needed at no charge. During the pandemic, people were not allowed to be in the pantry and they could only receive pre-boxed food.

“We are excited to announce that this Client Choice approach has returned and our official grand opening will be on Wednesday, April 27,” officials stated.

The public is invited to stop by the food pantry on Wednesday to see the changes that they have arranged for the community.

“It will continue to be our goal that no family goes hungry in this community and now offer even more healthy and practical choices for families to choose as they ‘shop’ for the food they need and want for their families,” said officials.

The Food Pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.