Food giveaway

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Two businesses came together to give back. Familia Dental partnered with Molina Healthcare to give out bags of food at Vineyard Church in Urbana. “We really believe in the community. We believe in giving back to the community,” said Daniel Guerra with Familia Dental. These workers didn’t miss an opportunity to serve. They gave out free sacks of food. “With this pandemic, we know there’s so many people suffering and that are in need,” said Guerra.

“Even before COVID, there’s always been a need with food insecurity. Anytime we can help decrease or help families that are going through that by providing them with a meal, then we’re always willing to do that,” said Doucette Alvarez with Molina Healthcare of Illinois. They had 250 bags of food with everything from protein and vegetables to an oral hygiene kit. “The bag has tomatoes, sweet potates, regular potatoes, collard greens, onions, and chicken,” said Alvarez, “Healthcare is much more than just having the opportunity to go to the hospital. Healthcare is everything else, getting access to good food.”