Food giveaway to be hosted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A drive-thru food distribution will be held in Springfield on September 10.

Officials said the Jewish Community Relations Council will host the the event starting from 11:30 a.m. at the Temple Israel on West Governor Street.

According to the Partner Resource Coordinator of the Central Illinois Foodbank Wesley Ridgeway, the food giveaway is open to all residents of Sangamon County. It does not have any financial eligibility requirements and there is no registration required.