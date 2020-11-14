Food for families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Center of Hope Church is giving away food for Thanksgiving for families in need. They’re giving out 75 to 100 baskets. People will get everything they need to put together a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, side dishes, and drinks. The pastor says they give out food to the community throughout the year, and he has noticed a large need, especially this year. They want to be sure families aren’t concerned about how they will eat for the holiday.

“The Lord said unto us in His word feed the hungry, and that is our destiny. That is the biggest ministry at our church. We feed the hungry,” said Robert Smith, Center of Hope Church Pastor. Families will be able to pick up their food this upcoming Saturday. To learn more about how you can get a basket call Center of Hope Church at 217-352-2092, and leave your contact information.