Food & dental products to be given away at upcoming event

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the community will be able to get food as well as dental hygiene products through an upcoming giveaway.

Officials said more than 750 bags of food and dental hygiene products will be given away to those affected by COVID-19 and others in need. It will be held on September 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vineyard Church on Lincoln Avenue.

This event will be walk-up/drive-thru style according to Familia Dental officials, who said they are hosting the event alongside Molina Healthcare.