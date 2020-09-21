Food bank recognizes hunger action month with spirit week

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The Eastern Illinois foodbank is also recognizing hunger action month, and they’re holding their 13th annual event to bring awareness by having the “Stay at homecoming” event. The food bank has seen an increase in those they serve, so the vice president of development Molly Delaney thinks it is even more crucial for their stay at homecoming events. “Normally we have a 12 hour repack as a part of hunger action month, or we have a lot of volunteers coming in for a full day, so we still wanted to do something to raise awareness”, said Delaney. This year they’ll be hosting virtual events and a food packing night with limited numbers.

They’ve had to limit volunteers because of Covid even though they’ve seen an increase in visitors. The amount of time pre-Covid volunteers contributed was the same as 5 full-time employees. Three-year volunteer Rita Schulte said it’s important that families not only have food but fresh fruits and vegetables. “I think it’s very valuable that the food bank can make it available to people who can’t go into a grocery store and purchase enough produce enough to feed their family regularly.

She also feels they provide more than just food. “When you’re somewhere that values your time and your input and you know you’re doing something useful, its fun to come back, and it’s just a joy to be here and help them do what they do”, said Schulte. For a full list of events, you can go to the Eastern Illinois foodbank Facebook page.