Food bank expands new program

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Food Bank is expanding a new program to Taylorville.

The Donations Delivered program started in Springfield earlier this year, after the Central Illinois Food Bank won a grant.

The program allows restaurants to submit donations on an app, then a driver will come pick up the food for them, and take it to the food pantry. The program allows food pantries to receive more fresh food, and get it out to people quicker than before.

Taylorville is the second county in Central Illinois to start using the program, which will officially launch in February.