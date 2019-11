URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council deferred a vote to increase the city’s food and beverage tax until their next meeting. Two council members were absent Monday night, so the council decided to wait to hear their input.

If the vote does pass, it would increase the tax from 1.5 percent to 2 percent, and would apply to all meals and beverages served in or carried out from restaurants.

The vote will be on December 2.