Following Bruno the bear

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The black bear that has been getting quite a bit of attention as he travels the Midwest has been seen again.

He was recently seen in Barry, IL. which is just east of the Mississippi and Hannibal, Missouri.

Social media has dubbed the bear “Bruno.” He was first sighted June 5 in Wisconsin. June 10, it was sighted in Davenport, Iowa. After spending a week there, the bear crossed into Illinois near the Quad Cities and since has continued south to Pike County.

DNR officials said they have no intention of sedating the bear or trying to relocate it. The American black bear is a protected species in Illinois, meaning it is illegal to hunt or harass.