Foles and Trubisky prepare for open competition

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — “How’s everyone doin’? This is Nick Foles. Just entering the meeting.”

Right off the bat, meeting Foles through a conference call with the media, sounds like he could just be your friendly neighbor – or he could be the Chicago Bears’ next starting quarterback.

Both he and Mitch Trubisky were told there would be an open competition, but Foles says it’ll be a healthy competition. He’ll support Trubisky, regardless of whoever gets the job. The two already met when they played against each other, but Foles still thought it was important to reach out to his new teammate.

“Really just starting on the right foot, instead of just letting… compensation and all that is great, but like, it can be unhealthy with a team if it’s like, filled with a bunch of egos and different things like that,” Foles explained. “Trust me, I get the situation. Mitch has been there for several years. He’s been the quarterback. Like, I am respectful of that situation.”

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy says Trubisky’s embraced the competition.

“It wasn’t about excuses,” Nagy said. “It wasn’t about anything other than ‘Okay, I understand that. I’m going to give you everything that I’ve got. We’re going to compete and you’re going to get the best that I got.'”

Regardless of the ongoing competition, Nagy says whenever the team practices again, Trubisky goes first in the huddle. Both he and Foles will get equal reps though.

Nagy says Foles could get by in a game, playing with the Bears offense right now. Of course, there will be a small learning curve. Foles is already studying film while at home, but he hopes to do more soon.

“Eventually, I’ll probably go out there on air and just sayin’ the plays out loud and repping them on my own,” Foles said. “My brother-in-law played tight end in the NFL for five, six years. He’ll spot catch from a safe social distance. We’ll disinfect the balls and it’d be good to do it in that situation.”