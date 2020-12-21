Focusing on mental health during the holidays

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS URBANA – CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — AAA Travel predicted 34 million fewer Americans will travel for the holidays this upcoming week.

The CDC has urged Americans to postpone holiday travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. With so many staying home, mental health experts at UIUC’s McKinley Health Center said it can lead to more anxiety or depression.

“I think that some of the things I’ve seen is struggles about whether to return home or not, what keeps everyone safe, but at the same time, kind of missing out on these holiday traditions,” counselor Amy Wiedmann said.

In addition to the stress of finals earlier in December, she said students also faced a lot of continued stress related to the political climate and social justice issues that face the country.

“I think that those things are not going away,” Wiedmann said. “The pandemic is really exposing some of those things and making it even tougher for certain students.”

Her colleague, Jennifer House, said those issues have been coming up a lot in their sessions.

“You know, one strategy that we’ve done is provided a lot of consultation services and processing spaces for a lot of our students in different groups,” House said. “That way, they can come together. And, of course, that’s done through Zoom. But it’s still an opportunity for folks to connect and just share what they’re feeling and experiencing.”

Wiedmann and House suggested checking an online program called Kognito-At-Risk, which helps people observe signs of depression in their peers and learn how to properly address the concerns.

“I’d just encourage people to reach out for help because people are feeling really disconnected,” Wiedmann said. “Sometimes when they’re struggling, they feel like they have to struggle through it alone, that other people have enough problems and enough things on their plates. And so, reach out to help for those informal supports, like our friends and our family. But also, you know that the counseling center is here and that we are, you know, happy to help in any way possible, whether that’s just like a phone consultation, whether that’s any of our workshops or things like that. And people can start therapy now.”

