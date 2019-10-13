GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The water department will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Sunday, October 13, and residents are being advised that the work could result in rusty water at times.

“Please flush any dirty water out of your water line before using,” Randy Stauffer, superintendent of public works, advised residents. “If the dirty water does not flush out after a few minutes, please stop flushing, wait a while and try again.”

Stauffer stressed that although the rusty water can stain clothes, leave rust spots in fixtures and is unsightly, it is still safe to drink.

“The water in the water mains is disinfected with chlorine before it is pumped into the system, and the chlorine levels are maintained throughout the system to ensure safe drinking water,” Stauffer said.

The hydrant flushing is expected to be completed by Friday, October 25. Most of the flushing will be done overnight, starting with the northwest section of town, then the northeast section, followed by the southeast section and the southwest section.

Hydrants around Gibson Area Hospital, including in the Railside subdivision, Meadow Rue, Prairie Smoke, Clover Court, and Hager Drive, will be flushed during the daytime.