Flu shots for state workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– We have reached the midway point of October and temperatures are falling around Illinois. Health officials are encouraging you to get a flu shot to make sure you and your family avoid influenza this year.

One thing the state is doing is making sure all state employees and retirees are vaccinated. All month long, Central Management Services is offering flu shots for current and retired state workers. The shots are free as long as the workers present their state health insurance card and a form of I.D.

Hundreds of people came out to the Department of Natural Resources to get their shots Thursday. Nurses administering the shots said right now is the best time to get vaccinated.

“Folks need to get their flu shots so that they can build up immunity and be prepared when the flu season gets underway. They want to have that protection so if they are exposed to influenza they won’t get sick or maybe just have a mild case of the illness,” said Sangamon County Director of Personal Health Services Cary Cheffy.

Health departments around the state help facilitate the flu shots using their nurses and vaccine supplies. Nurses said efforts like these are all about making sure people who may be too busy or lack access to these shots have an opportunity to get one.