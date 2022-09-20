CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting on Sept. 24 at select locations, you can get your flu vaccine in a drive-thru clinic.

Carle Health announced they are opening up drive-thru flu vaccine clinics. The clinics run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23 at select locations in Champaign-Urbana, Danville, and Mattoon.

“Receiving a seasonal flu shot before flu begins to spread in communities and the holiday season kicks off is key to protecting against catching and spreading the virus, ” Aja Lystila, MD, Associate Medical Director of Primary Care Access, says. “We created these vaccine clinics so that our patients have a convenient way to get their annual flu shot.”

The CDC recommends that anyone over six months of age get the flu vaccine during each flu season. The CDC said that each year the vaccine is updated. According to the CDC, the flu can cause life-threatening complications for infants, older adults, pregnant people, and those with chronic conditions.

Officials recommend that the flu virus changes yearly, even if you got the flu shot last year.

If you go to Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields drive-thru clinic, you may get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot simultaneously. In Danville, only flu shots are available at this time.

The following locations are doing community flu clinics: