Flower show still in bloom

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Horticulture Club usually has its annual Flower Show this time of year. They couldn’t host it in their greenhouse this time around with the university closed, but that did not stop them from getting gardens spring ready.

The club kept this year’s event going by moving the plant shop online. Members say the flower show usually draws a crowd of about 3,000 people, especially since the event always falls on U of I Moms’ Weekend.

The club says it wants to make sure it can continue to help plant enthusiasts build their dream gardens.

“We definitely want them to be able to celebrate the beginning of spring still, and it works out great because gardening is a really good activity to spend time outdoors while still social distancing,” says Maddie Smith from the UI Horticulture Club. “You still feel productive even though we’re facing a lot right now.”

Smith says the club did not want to break away from tradition. This year marks the club’s 65th Flower Show. You can find a link to the online shop on the Horticulture Club Facebook page. Plants will be ready for pick-up on Mothers’ Day weekend.