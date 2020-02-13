Flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The cold weather is not slowing things down for flower shops as they get ready for their busiest day of the year.

Blossom Basket owner Ron Bailey said he has Valentine’s Day down to a science. They have already filled up heated trucks with arrangements ready to head out the door.

A lot of their flowers are tropical, which means the cold is not good for them. Bailey said they have a rule that flowers cannot be outside for longer than 10 seconds. “Any flower will not last very long, especially at zero [degrees]. So, any time it’s below 32 degrees, we’re wrapping or getting things out the door very quickly. This is our Super Bowl, so we’ve gotta be ready to go on Valentine’s Day.” Bailey said they have been preparing all week for the holiday.

They will deliver around 600-700 flower arrangements Friday alone. It is not too late to order, so make the call if you have not yet. However, you need to call early, drivers try to be done delivering by 6 p.m.