Flower shop prepares for Mother’s Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year Mother’s Day looked a little different for the Blossom Basket in Urbana. Due to COVID-19, they are taking online orders, but are sold out for the upcoming holiday.

The Blossom Basket has been in business for over 50 years, but it’s facing unique challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their sales have been up and down since the stay-at-home order started.

“Actually it’s been crazy. We didn’t know what to expect for Mother’s Days as any florist did. Our sales in April were about less than 20 percent as normal. So our sales have been down so we didn’t know what to expect for Mother’s Day. Our volume has been real high for Mother’s Day,” said owner Ron Bailey.

While volume has been high for the holiday, they’ve had to make some changes to practice social distancing. They are offering delivery as normal, but have added curbside pick-up as well.

“We just really appreciate everybody’s support in the community and for supporting our business over the years. We’re a Christian-based business we just try to give back as much as we can. We’re just very grateful,” added Bailey.

They will fill over over 500 orders this year to help moms feel special on Mother’s Day.

“We’ve had a lot of customers been very thankful that we’re still open… That we can take their orders and send something to their mom cause they’re not able to have any contact with their mothers.”