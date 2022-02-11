DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a busy season for florists across the world and right here at home. Valentine’s Day is Monday, and your flowers and chocolates are sitting on store shelves… while the workers who stock them are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year.

“We’ve been scrambling,” Johanne Maple said. She owns Svendsen Florist – a storefront that’s been run by her family for generations.

She said Valentine’s Day planning begins in December – especially this year. Supply chain issues have brought extra stress to her shop.

“A lot of the supplies are very tight because the production is not there. Glassware and baskets… which are kind-of stuck on ships on the ocean.”

Maple said she’s had to slightly alter some of the products she normally offers. Different styles, shapes, tape or wire sizes… changes that are unnoticeable to customers. Some things have been short for months, but she’s making it work. And so is Del’s Popcorn Shop.

“Christmas is our crazy time. And since we just got out of that, we’re still kind-of in that work mode,” general manager Hannah Hulva said. “So we’re just thankful we’re still getting this business, especially with everything that’s going on right now.”

Hulva said a winter storm in the middle of a pandemic wasn’t enough to stop them.

“I think it’s brought in a lot of extra foot traffic this year… with people being trapped up with Covid and the snow storm last week. So we actually have been busier than a typical Valentine’s Day.”

Both businesses say even if you waited until the last minute to order… they’ll still have something on their shelves for your special someone.