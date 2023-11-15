BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a man from Florida who died in a fiery crash on Interstates 55 and 74 on Monday.

Dr. Kathy Yoder said Demario L. Coleman, 38 of Tampa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at I-55 milepost 157 around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 13. Coleman was driving a semi-truck that hit several vehicles, left the highway and overturned before becoming engulfed by flames.

Yoder said an autopsy indicated Coleman died from probable carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation, along with thermal burns caused by the flames. Toxicology testing is pending.

The crash and Coleman’s death remain under investigation by Yoder’s office, the Illinois State Police and the Bloomington Fire Department.