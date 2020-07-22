Flooding issues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Brenda Smith Manning has lived in Garden Hills neighborhood for 20 years, and two decades ago she says there were a lot more people on her street. “Most of them all had families and bar-b-ques,” said Smith Manning.

However, Smith Manning says that’s changed. There are empty yards where children once played. The city plans to demolish 46 properties on Hedge Road, that’s where Smith Manning lives, and one on Joanne lane. That’s because of a problem that keeps trickling down her path, flooding. “I’ve watched a lot of the water, and it flows down through the street on both sides. It kind of gets a little thick,” said Smith Manning, “and then the smell, it’s just unbearable.”

Last night, the city approved tearing down 18 homes. They plan to build a storm water detention basin on the land. “We don’t just want an ugly detention pond in the middle of a neighborhood. We want something that has some amenities to it, that has some walking areas or maybe some picnic areas,” said Greg Stock, Champaign City Council District 4. The detention basin may not be built until 2030. The city says the burden on tax payers would be too great if the project moved quicker.

People who live in the neighborhood say they have mixed feelings about the project. “This area here has been such a quiet and welcoming and humbling area that my husband used to call it the senior citizen corner. That’s how nice it was and now to look over and not see anybody anywhere. It is sad,” said Smith Manning.

Although she can’t bring back those memories, Smith says she’s looking forward to what’s to come. “I think that what the city is about to do now is the beginning of something better,” said Smith Manning. The initial round of demolitions will cost $210,000. The plan is to get all the properties torn down by the end of this year or early next year.