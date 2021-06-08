Flooding causes problems for drivers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“If we get the flooding issues addressed it would be one less headache,” Samantha Carter, Champaign County Board Member, said.

That headache wasn’t going anywhere today, after heavy rain caused flooding throughout streets and neighborhoods. Rain poured from the sky in Champaign earlier today, making some roads almost impassable.

WCIA spoke with a Champaign County Board Member who says her neighborhood constantly floods, but that’s not the only place it flooded. A family had to be rescued from their car near the intersection of Prospect and Bradley Avenues. Samantha Carter says while today’s rain was heavy, Garden Hills has flooding like this almost every time it rains.

“It is definitely a big headache and its an inconvenience. Every time the clouds gather, you know its going to be an issue out here when it rains,” Carter said.

There is a project planned that would help with flooding at Garden Hills. The Champaign County Board hopes to partner with the City of Champaign to push the project forward to a Phase 2 start date of 2030.